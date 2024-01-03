Guests visiting the “Happiest Place on Earth” in January and February won’t be able to experience all of the resort’s rides and attractions since several will be closed due to planned refurbishments.

It’s a Small World, Grizzly River Run, Sailing Ship Columbia and “World of Color” will all be temporarily closed beginning on Jan. 7 or 8. The four attractions will join the Astro Orbitor and Mark Twain Riverboat on the refurbishment list, according to the Disneyland website.

The attraction closures coincide with the official end of the holiday season at the Disneyland Resort on Jan. 7.

Here is what Disneyland guests need to know about the upcoming closures:

It’s a Small World will closed from Jan.7 to Jan.18

Grizzly River Run will be closed beginning on Jan.8. The scheduled refurbishment is expected to last until February, according to the Disneyland calendar, but no reopening date has been announced.

“World of Color” will be down from Jan. 8 to Feb. 29.

The Sailing Ship Columbia will close on Jan.8 and reopen shortly after on Jan.11

The Mark Twain Riverboat closed for refurbishment in September and will reopen on Feb. 3

Astro Oribitor will remain closed until at least Valentine’s Day, according to the Disneyland calendar. No reopening date has been announced.

Haunted Mansion Holiday is also expected to temporarily close on Jan. 22

The Blue Bayou Restaurant will also be closed from Jan. 7 to Jan.19

Scheduled refurbishments aren’t anything new to Disneyland. The resort regularly schedules downtime at its attractions for critical repairs and upgrades.