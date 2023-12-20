Shanghai Disneyland celebrated the opening of the world’s first Zootopia-themed land on Wednesday: an area that could come to the Disneyland Resort should the theme park’s long-term expansion plans come to fruition.

Disney fans have theorized that lands, rides and attractions based on “Tangled,” “Zootopia” and “Tron” and expanded areas based on “Peter Pan” and “Toy Story” could come to the Anaheim-based theme park resort if its ambitious DisneylandForward plan is approved by the city.

DisneylandForward details how Disney wants to update and expand the Anaheim resort to include “new lands and adventures,” shops and restaurants within the existing property it currently owns.

Shanghai Disneyland is now showing Disney fans what a Zootopia-themed land could look like in Anaheim.

A day view of the Zootopia area skyline. (Disney)

The frozen Pawsicles.at the new Zootopia area as since in the Zootopia movie. (Disney)

The Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde audio-animatronics in the Zootopia: Hot Pursuit dark ride. (Disney)

A Flash the sloth audio-animatronics in the new , “Zootopia Comes Alive,” show. (Disney)

Guests can also meet Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they walk around the land. (Disney)

A view of the merchandise locations in the new Zootopia area. (Disney)

A night view of the Zootopia area skyline. (Disney)

The storyline behind the area follows Zootopia’s animal residents preparing for a Zootopia Day concert starring Zootopian pop star Gazelle, the Orange County Register reported.

The land’s main attraction is Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, a trackless dark ride. Guests riding the attraction will be “recruited” to help the Zootopia Police Department solve the mysterious kidnapping of pop star Gazelle, which took place just before the big concert.

A new show, “Zootopia Comes Alive,” also debuted with the new land. The show features Fru Fru the shrew, Koslov the polar bear, Flash the sloth, Yax the yak, Duke Weaselton the weasel and the Hopps bunny family.

The audio-animatronics appear in the windows of the Zootopia Park Apartments to interact with each other and the audience during the show.

Guests can also meet Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they walk around the land and try some of Zootopia’s famous snacks, like the frozen Pawsicles.

The approval of DisneylandForward could mean that lands, rides and attractions based on “Black Panther,” “Frozen” “Coco” and “Avatar” could come to the Disneyland Resort.