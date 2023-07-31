Die-hard Disneyland fans know that a trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth” wouldn’t be complete without enjoying their favorite magical treat or meal.

From churros and popcorn carts dotting Main Street U.S.A. to Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets and pretzels, sit-down restaurants and everything in between, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have a lot of options.

So which are considered the “best?”

While a simple Google search will give you plenty of advice with articles listing the “best” or “must-try” food items, Yelp has compiled its own list.

Here are the top places to eat at the Disneyland Resort, according to Yelp

Corn Dog Castle Club 33 (not open to all Disneyland guests) The Tropical Hideaway Tiki Juice Bar Ronto Roasters Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats Disneyland Churro Cart Napa Rose Lamplight Lounge Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo Jolly Holiday Bakery Café Carthay Circle Restaurant Red Rose Taverne GCH Craftsman Bar Cozy Cone Motel Carnation Café Bengal Barbecue Pacific Wharf Café (currently known as Aunt Cass Café) Blue Bayou Restaurant Harbour Galley Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor Little Red Wagon Flo’s V8 Café Café Orleans

The full list can be viewed here.

More food options recently debuted at Disney’s California Adventure Park and, across the way at Disneyland, the French Market Restaurant is being reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, which is set to open later this year.