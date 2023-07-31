Die-hard Disneyland fans know that a trip to the “Happiest Place on Earth” wouldn’t be complete without enjoying their favorite magical treat or meal.

From churros and popcorn carts dotting Main Street U.S.A. to Mickey Mouse-shaped beignets and pretzels, sit-down restaurants and everything in between, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure have a lot of options.

So which are considered the “best?”

While a simple Google search will give you plenty of advice with articles listing the “best” or “must-try” food items, Yelp has compiled its own list.

Here are the top places to eat at the Disneyland Resort, according to Yelp

  1. Corn Dog Castle
  2. Club 33 (not open to all Disneyland guests)
  3. The Tropical Hideaway
  4. Tiki Juice Bar
  5. Ronto Roasters
  6. Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats
  7. Disneyland Churro Cart
  8. Napa Rose
  9. Lamplight Lounge
  10. Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums
  11. Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo
  12. Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
  13. Carthay Circle Restaurant
  14. Red Rose Taverne
  15. GCH Craftsman Bar
  16. Cozy Cone Motel
  17. Carnation Café
  18. Bengal Barbecue
  19. Pacific Wharf Café (currently known as Aunt Cass Café)
  20. Blue Bayou Restaurant
  21. Harbour Galley
  22. Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
  23. Little Red Wagon
  24. Flo’s V8 Café
  25. Café Orleans

The full list can be viewed here.

More food options recently debuted at Disney’s California Adventure Park and, across the way at Disneyland, the French Market Restaurant is being reimagined into Tiana’s Palace, which is set to open later this year.