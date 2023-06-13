Over two dozen Disney characters, along with two openly gay superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will make meet and greet appearances at Disneyland’s first After Dark Pride event on Tuesday evening.

Phastos from “Eternals”, who is one of the few confirmed LGBTQ+ superheroes, according to Entertainment Weekly, is slated to greet Disneyland guests during the first night of the Pride event.

America Chavez, from “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” who is described as an “out and proud Latinx hero,” according to Marvel.com, will also make meet and greet appearances.

The event, announced in April, will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies and include entertainment, photo opportunities, specialty food items, event merchandise and more.

Here is a list of the characters expected to appear during Pride Nite at Disneyland, according to Blog Mickey.

Main Street U.S.A

Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmations”

Adventureland

Jane Porter and Terk from “Tarzan”

New Orleans Square

Goofy

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from “The Princess and the Frog”

Frontierland

Donald and Daisy Duck

Clarabelle Cow

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

The Mandalorian with Grogu

Rey

C-3PO

Fantasyland

Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Live-Action Ariel

Tinker Bell and Friends

Mulan and Mushu

Anna, Elsa and Oaken

The Muses from “Hercules”

Evil Queen

Maleficent

Tomorrowland

Phastos from “Eternals”

America Chavez from “Multiverse of Madness”

The sold-out special ticketed event marks the first time Disneyland officially hosted an LGBTQ+ after-dark party. Other events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, such as unofficial Gay Days Anaheim meet-up events, trivia games, scavenger hunts and parties have taken place at Disneyland for more than two decades, the Orange County Register reported.

Along with character meet and greets, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy and Goofy will also participate in a Pride Nite Calvacade down Main Street U.S.A. while showing off their special outfits designed for the event.

Multiple photo-op locations will be set up throughout Disneyland during the event, including rainbow steps in Main Street, U.S.A and a rainbow crosswalk in Fantasyland.

There will be plenty of entertainment on both nights for the event, such as fireworks and dance parties.

Popular attractions like Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones Adventure and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will also be open during the Pride Nite events.

The after-dark event will occur on June 13 and 15 from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. A three-hour pre-party will begin at 6 p.m on each night.