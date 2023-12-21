Disneyland is calling all dreamers! The Anaheim-based resort announced Thursday its entertainment lineup for 2024, which includes the return of fan-favorite shows and nighttime spectaculars.

Here are the entertainment offerings Disneyland fans can expect to see in 2024.

At Disneyland:

“Mickey’s Mix Magic”: Disney’s most popular tunes will be enhanced by projections, lighting and laser effects to transform the atmosphere at Disneyland Park into a family-friendly dance party. On select nights, fireworks will accompany the show. The show will be performed from Jan. 8 to March 21 and again from April 15 to 25.

"Magic Happens" parade: The daytime event will return to Disneyland Park beginning on Feb. 2. The parade features Mickey Mouse and other characters as moments from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films are brought to life.

"Wondrous Journeys": The fireworks show, which debuted during the Disney100 celebration, will return to Disneyland from March 22 to April 14. The show takes guests on a journey with Disney characters as they discover their dreams, endure hardships and the realization that they have what it takes to make their dreams come true.

"Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" : The Pixar-themed show will return to Disneyland during its Pixar Fest celebration. The nighttime spectacular will be shown from April 26 to Aug. 4 and will be accompanied by fireworks on select nights.

"Fantasmic:" The Rivers of America at Disneyland will once again come to life as "Fantasmic" illuminates the night sky. The reimagined show will include a new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent and the return of the "Peter Pan" scene.

Storytelling at the Royal Theatre: The tales of "Beauty and the Beast" and "Tangled" will be brought to life at the Royal Theatre in Fantasyland.

Seasonal nighttime spectaculars: During the Halloween and holiday season, specially themed nighttime spectaculars, such as "Halloween Screams" and "Believe… in Holiday Magic," will illuminate the night sky once again.

At Disney’s California Adventure:

“Better Together – A Pixar Pals Celebration!”: will debut on April 26. The new daytime parade will feature characters from the latest Pixar films, such as “Turning Red.”

"Disney Junior Dance Party!": Disney Junior characters like Doc McStuffins and Vampirina will join Mickey Mouse for a dance party.

"The Amazing Spider-Man!": Guests visiting Avengers Campus can see Spider-Man swinging around the area.

" Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje": Guests can see the Black Panther's loyal bodyguards, the Dora Milaje, during their training sessions in the courtyard near Avengers Headquarters.

"Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts": Guests are invited to visit Doctor Strange at Avengers Campus as he shows off his magical skills.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!": Park visitors can show off their best moves as Star-Lord and Gamora lead a dance party.

Park visitors can show off their best moves as Star-Lord and Gamora lead a dance party. Special seasonal entertainment: Disney California Adventure will also host seasonal entertainment to accompany limited-time events and festivals like Lunar New Year, Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival and Disney Festival of Holidays.

Both parks will also have live music offerings. A full list of entertainment and performance schedules will be available on the Disneyland website and the Disneyland app.