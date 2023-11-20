Holiday celebrations are returning to Six Flags Magic Mountain beginning on Nov. 23.

The ninth annual Holiday at the Park event will feature themed entertainment and experiences, including Polar Bear Pass, Jingle Bell Way Dancing Light Show and HollyRock!

The event will feature new and returning holiday entertainment and experience offerings, such as:

Seasonal treats at Holiday Village

Festive country tunes at Peppermint Path Country Holiday party

Colorful light displays at the Gleampunk District, Holiday Square and Arctic Alley

Park visitors can also meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves in the North Pole-themed section of the amusement park.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating the holiday season with the return of Holiday in the Park,” Six Flags Magic Mountain Interim Park President Jeff Harris said in a statement.

Holidays at the Park will run on select nights from Nov. 23 until New Year’s Eve. The holiday magic will begin at 5 p.m. each night the event is offered.

More information about the seasonal event can be found here.