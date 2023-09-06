Halloween festivites preparations will soon be underway at Knott’s Berry Farm. (Knott’s Berry Farm)

Knott’s Spooky Farm, a family-friendly Halloween event, will kick off this year on Sept. 28,theme park officials announced Wednesday.

Aimed at being a family-friendly Halloween celebration, park guests can enjoy trick-or-treating experiences in Ghost Town, pumpkin decorating, and interact with spooky yet friendly characters throughout the park.

Kids attending the event are encouraged to wear their costumes and participate in the Halloween Costumes in the Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade, which will be hosted by fan-favorite town citizens, according to a news release.

The Timber Mountain Log and Calico Mine rides will also undergo seasonal transformations to celebrate the Halloween season.

The daytime event is available on Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 29 and will be available on Columbus Day and Halloween.

Knott’s fans looking for a scarier experience can visit Knott’s Scary Farm on select nights. This Halloween season marks the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm.

Tickets for both events can be purchased on the Knott’s website.