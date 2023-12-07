New additions, such as rides, dining and improved experiences, are coming to Camp Snoopy at Knott’s Berry Farm in what will be the first extensive overhaul of the area in a decade, Knott’s officials announced Thursday.

The last time theme park officials updated Camp Snoopy was in 2014 for Camp Snoopy’s 30th anniversary, according to the Orange County Register.

Here is what guests can experience when the new and improved kiddie area opens Memorial Day weekend

The new Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster will take riders on an off-road adventure led by Snoopy dressed in his Beagle Scout uniform.

Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will be transformed into the new Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, where guests race to the finish line in their own four-wheel Jeep themed to Snoopy or another Peanuts character. Along the course, riders will also see “funny road signs and obstacles to go over, around, and under.”

Success on this ride won’t be determined by who gets to the finish line first, but by what they see during the journey, theme park officials said.

Sally’s Swing Along is a new experience designed to give guests a break from the theme park. The super-sized swing set slated to be in the area is big enough for parents and kids to enjoy together. The bench swing set will take young riders up to 10 feet in the air as they sway back and forth.

The Grand Sierra Railroad will be rethemed to Beagle Express, taking guests on a scenic ride through Camp Snoopy. Along the journey, guests may see Peanuts characters as they “prepare for the jamboree events,” a news release said.

The updated plan for Camp Snoopy also includes a new Camp Snoopy Theatre, an updated version of Woodstock’s Airmail now known as Camp Post Office, a brand-new lookout terrace area known as Barrell Bridge and Waterfall, updated dining at Grizzly Lodge and more.

At Barrell Bridge and Waterfall, guests can earn merit badges and explore the great outdoors. Parents can relax while their children participate in the activities.

Plans for the Camp Snoopy renovation were first announced in August.