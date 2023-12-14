Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the closure date for multiple rides in Camp Snoopy ahead of a planned renovation.

Guests have until Jan. 7, 2024, to ride Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company, the theme park announced on Instagram.

The rides will be removed during an extended makeover poised for the kiddie area. This will be the first time Knott’s has renovated the area in a decade.

New rides, like Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster and Sally’s Swing Along, and improved experiences will be coming to the new and enhanced Camp Snoopy next year.

Guests will be able to experience the new additions beginning Memorial Day weekend In 2024.

More details about the new additions coming to Camp Snoppy can be found here.