Knott’s Berry Farm is inviting guests to celebrate the 4th of July with all-day festivities, including a fireworks show and family-friendly entertainment, officials announced.

The Independence Day celebration at Knott’s will include a fireworks show at 9:30 p.m., kid-friendly entertainment and more. Guests visiting the park on July 4 will also be able to experience Ghost Town Alive and the new Fiesta Village area.

The new Fiesta Village area reopened on May 26 after an extensive yearlong refurbishment. Parkgoers in the area can ride the updated version of the “MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress” roller coaster. In the area, guests can visit the new restaurants and see the new décor.

Guests can also participate in “Ghost Town Alive,” an immersive adventure at the park.

More information about the event and ticket purchasing options are available on the theme park website.