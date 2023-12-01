Knott’s Berry Farm is looking for content creators to join its ambassador program in 2024, the theme park announced Friday.
Participants selected to join the program will use social media to share “unique experiences that can only be found at California’s Original Theme Park,” a news release said
Ambassadors will also receive:
- One 2024 Prestige Season Pass for the Ambassador for unlimited admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, plus All Season Parking and All Season Dining
- One family pack (for immediate family only) of 2024 Prestige Season Passes for unlimited admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City OR one 2024 Prestige Season Pass for a friend/family member of their choosing
- Ten Admission Tickets, Fast Lane, or All Day Dining vouchers to be used on a case-by-case basis throughout the year
- Access to exclusive content and Knott’s Berry Ambassador-only events
- Various giveaways throughout the year
- Exposure through the Knott’s Berry Farm official blog and social media channels
Knott’s is looking for individuals who:
- Have at least 10,000 followers on one social platform (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok) and/or at least 15,000 Unique Monthly Visitors on a personal website/blog or is currently a contributor for a reputable media outlet
- Create fun and engaging social content, including TikToks, Instagram Takeovers, Instagram Reels, Images, Blog Posts, and more!
- Feels they have strong ties to the park
- Has visited Knott’s Berry Farm at least once in the past two years
- Can provide unique ideas of how to promote the park and its events
Prospective applicants can complete an application and learn more about the program requirements online.
Knott’s didn’t specify if any monetary compensation would also be provided for anyone in the program.