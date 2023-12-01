Knott’s Berry Farm is looking for content creators to join its ambassador program in 2024, the theme park announced Friday.

Participants selected to join the program will use social media to share “unique experiences that can only be found at California’s Original Theme Park,” a news release said

Ambassadors will also receive:

One 2024 Prestige Season Pass for the Ambassador for unlimited admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark, plus All Season Parking and All Season Dining

One family pack (for immediate family only) of 2024 Prestige Season Passes for unlimited admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City OR one 2024 Prestige Season Pass for a friend/family member of their choosing

Ten Admission Tickets, Fast Lane, or All Day Dining vouchers to be used on a case-by-case basis throughout the year

Access to exclusive content and Knott’s Berry Ambassador-only events

Various giveaways throughout the year

Exposure through the Knott’s Berry Farm official blog and social media channels

Knott’s is looking for individuals who:

Have at least 10,000 followers on one social platform (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok) and/or at least 15,000 Unique Monthly Visitors on a personal website/blog or is currently a contributor for a reputable media outlet

Create fun and engaging social content, including TikToks, Instagram Takeovers, Instagram Reels, Images, Blog Posts, and more!

Feels they have strong ties to the park

Has visited Knott’s Berry Farm at least once in the past two years

Can provide unique ideas of how to promote the park and its events

Prospective applicants can complete an application and learn more about the program requirements online.

Knott’s didn’t specify if any monetary compensation would also be provided for anyone in the program.