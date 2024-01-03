Knott’s Berry Farm is reminding guests that this weekend will be the last time they can ride Huff and Puff, an attraction in Camp Snoopy slated to close ahead of a planned renovation.

The attraction first opened in 1983.

The ride is slated to close Sunday, Jan.7. Guests who ride the attraction on Sunday will receive a “Huff and Puff Last Ride” merit badge.

The badge is the first in a series of limited-edition merit badges that guests can earn leading up to the opening day of the reimagined Camp Snoopy, a news release said. The Huff and Puff Last Ride merit badge will only be available to guests who ride the attraction on Jan. 7, while supplies last.

The theme park announced in December that the High Sierra Ferris Wheel and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will also close ahead of the reimagining of the kiddie area. This will be the first time Knott’s has renovated the area in a decade.

New rides like Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster and Sally’s Swing Along will be coming to the new and improved Camp Snoopy, slated to open during Memorial Day weekend.

More details about the new additions coming to Camp Snoopy can be found here.