Knott’s Soak City will be open on select dates from May 20 until Sept. 10. (Knott’s Berry Farm)

The waterpark season at Knott’s Berry Farm will stay open well into fall, the Buena Park theme park announced on Wednesday.

Soak City will now stay open through Oct. 1 instead of closing on Sept. 10, as originally planned.

The extension of Soak City’s operational season comes as experts predict that California will have a “hotter-than-average summer.”

Those visiting the waterpark to beat the heat can take a relaxing trip down the lazy river, catch some waves at the Tidal Wave Pool or take a trip down one of the park’s water slides.

Single-day admission tickets start at $49.99 and can be purchased on the theme park website.

Frequent visitors can also buy a season pass to enjoy unlimited visits to the popular waterpark.

From May 19 until Sept. 4, parkgoers can enjoy other summer activities at Knott’s, including visiting the newly refurbished Fiesta Village area, playing games along the Boardwalk, or participating in the immersive adventure Ghost Town Alive during the day.