Knott’s Berry Farm will begin selling season passes to its world-famous Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween event beginning on Tuesday, park officials announced on Twitter.

Current season pass holders can purchase the “Scary Farm Season Pass Add-on” for $149, not including taxes and fees, beginning on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The pass will be available for the public on June 9 at 10 a.m. for $159, excluding taxes and fees.

This Halloween season marks the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. The famed Halloween event will kick off on Sept. 21 and conclude on Oct. 31. The spooky event is only available on select nights.

Knott’s Scary Farm is the “longest-running and most haunting Halloween theme park event in Southern California,” according to the park’s website.

Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will also be in effect for the after dark Halloween event. Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

For guests who don’t wan to attend Knott’s Scary Farm, the theme park also offers a less scary Halloween event suitable for guests of all ages.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is a daytime event available on Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 28 until Oct. 29 and on Halloween.

Children will be able to treat or treat in Calico, participate in a costume cavalcade, and enjoy Halloween-themed entertainment across the park.