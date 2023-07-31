While most people are still in summer vacation mode, die-hard Knott’s Scary Farm fans are already looking forward to the Halloween season after theme park officials revealed more details about the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm during the Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention.

The team behind the popular Halloween event announced that a special preview of the 50th anniversary event will be held on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets went on sale on Monday and quickly sold out.

Theme park officials also announced that a new Legacy Haunt Store & Museum will make its debut during the Scary Farm season.

The new retail location will be located outside the front of the theme park and will be open to the public during the day and closed to everyone but Scary Farm ticketholders during the evenings the Halloween event is scheduled.

Several throwback photo ops and exclusive 50th anniversary merch will also be available at the store, the Orange County Register reported.

The famous Halloween event will run on select nights in September and October, with its final night being Halloween. Tickets for the event are currently available, but many expect it to sell out.

Single-day admission tickets for the event start at $54.99 for pass holders and $59.99 for non-pass holders. The park is also offering an admission and meal ticket bundle for $74.99.

Parkgoers can also purchase season passes for Knott’s Scary Farm. Current season pass holders can buy the “Scary Farm Season Pass Add-on” starting at $149, not including taxes and fees.

Guests should remember that Knott’s Berry Farm’s chaperone policy will also be in effect for the after-dark Halloween event. Under the new policy, park guests who are 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years old or older to be admitted or remain inside the theme park after 4 p.m.

Knott’s also offers less scary Halloween events suitable for guests of all ages.

Knott’s Spooky Farm is a daytime event available on Thursdays through Sundays beginning Sept. 28 until Oct. 29 and on Halloween.

Children can trick or treat in Calico, participate in a costume cavalcade, and enjoy Halloween-themed entertainment across the park.