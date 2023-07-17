The Legoland California Resort is offering exclusive ticket and hotel deals for Los Angeles County residents this summer.

For a limited time, L.A. County residents can get two-day park tickets for the price of one-day admission. The deal can also be used toward hotel stays at the resort.

The new ticket deal will be available until Aug. 30. The deal isn’t available to residents in Orange County, Inland Empire, or Ventura County.

Guests who visit Legoland during this time will be able to visit the resort’s waterpark, watch the new extreme stunt sports show and experience the indoor aquarium that is home to more than 4,000 creatures.

Theme park guests not eligible for the ticket deal can purchase tickets on the theme park website. One-day tickets at the theme park start at $89.

More information about the ticket deal can be found online.

Other theme parks, like the Disneyland Resort, are also offering a ticket deal for California residents.