Fans of “The Conjuring” will have to wait a little longer to experience the haunted house inspired by the movie at Six Flags Magic Mountain’s Fright Fest.

The theme park announced on Friday that it has to delay the haunted house opening due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the opening of our Fright Fest haunted attraction, The Conjuring, has been delayed.” the announcement said. “Updates on the attraction opening will be made on our social media channels and website.”

The theme park didn’t announce a new opening date for the haunted house, which is a new addition to the Halloween event.

This year, Six Flags will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Fright Fest, which runs from Sept. 8 until Oct. 31. Halloween fans can immerse themselves in seven scare zones, Halloween-themed entertainment and performances, and take a ride on select coasters with the lights turned off.

Fan-favorite experiences like Aftermath 2 and Truth or Dare will also return to the event.

Fright Fest’s complete lineup and tickets to the limited-time event can be found online.