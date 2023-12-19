Six Flags Magic Mountain announced it will close early on Tuesday due to weather. The park will close at 6 p.m.

Park tickets purchased for Dec. 19 will be valid until Dec. 31.

The theme park announced its plans to close early as many Southern Californians plan to encounter multiple rainstorm systems.

The National Weather Service predicts that “light to moderate” rainfall will occur during the day on Tuesday before a more powerful front arrives.

Through Wednesday and Thursday, the Weather Service is forecasting rain that will be “moderate to heavy at times” and will bring the potential for flooding.

