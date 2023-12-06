Six Flags Magic Mountain has filed a permit to tear down its Golden Bear Theater.

The demolish permit was filed with Los Angeles County on Dec.5. The theatre, located across from Bugs Bunny World and near the Full Throttle Plaza, hasn’t been home to any major productions recently, according to Theme Park Insider.

The park occasionally uses the location for Fright Fest or during the fall when the Hallelujah Jubilee, a music festival featuring various Christian bands and performers, comes to town, according to theme park blogs.

Some fans theorize that the demolishment could mean Six Flags is planning to build a new ride or expand one of its existing areas.