Universal Studios Hollywood will soon break ground on its newest “Fast and Furious”-themed roller coaster, park officials announced on Wednesday.

The new coaster is expected to fully engulf guests in the “Fast and Furious” universe through “innovative and technological achievements never previously employed,” a news release said.

News about the new roller coaster initially made headlines in October when a screenshot of a geotechnical study submitted by the theme park was shared on Twitter.

The study showed that officials planned for the ride’s track to begin in the upper lot, go over the Starway Escalator, descend toward the lower lot, and then back up again.

“When I saw the permit, I got excited because this was something that was only rumored, but then to see the permit, it shows that they are testing to see whether this is possible,” Alicia Stella, a theme park blogger who spoke to KTLA about the new coaster, said in October.

After the geotechnical study was shared, multiple theme park bloggers believed that the new ride would be themed after the “Fast and Furious” franchise after mysterious concept art was posted online.

If the concept art is accurate, the “Fast and Furious” coaster would include cars that “drift” on the coaster track to replicate the movement of cars in the films.

Ahead of construction, the theme park has tested sound levels near the new coaster’s location to see how far the sound would travel and closed the Animal Actors show, the Special Effects show and the Production Central Store to make way for the future attraction.

Theme park blog WDWNT reported in April that residents that live near the amusement park raised concerns about the added noise pollution the new attraction might contribute to the area.

Officials are expected to share more details about the theme park’s newest attraction in the distant future. No potential opening date has been announced at this time.