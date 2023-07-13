A Halloween Horror Nights is seen in a file photo from 2018. (KTLA)

“Stranger Things” is heading back to Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights, the theme park announced Thursday.

The all-new haunted house will transport guests to Hawkins, Indiana, where they will encounter the newest supernatural villain, Vecna, who is determined to obliterate the volatile barrier between the eerie Upside Down and the real world in an attempt to reign supreme, the theme park announced.

Popular characters from the TV series, including, Eleven, Max and Eddie, will accompany guests as they journey through the new scary attraction.

Those brave enough to enter the attraction will be on the front line of Vecna’s attacks, travel through iconic scenes such as the Hawkins Lab, the Creel House and Vecna’s chilling mind lair, and come face to face with supernatural creatures, including demobats and Vecna himself.

Parkgoers who enter the attraction will be tasked with saving humanity from Vecna’s deadly curse.

“We’re excited for our fans to live Vecna’s curse as we recreate the iconic and terrifying moments from the show,” Lora Sauls, a theme park official at Universal Orlando Resort, said in a statement.

The brand-new haunted house will be at Universal Studios, Hollywood and Universal Studios, Orlando, in Florida.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, Hollywood, are now on sale and can be purchased online.

Halloween Horror Nights festivities will be available on select nights until Oct. 31.