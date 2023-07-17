Toad has officially made his debut at Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, the theme park announced.

The fictional character is known for being a loyal friend to Mario and a worker for Princess Peach in the Mushroom Kingdom. Guests at Super Nintendo World will be able to meet and interact with the new character when visiting the new land.

Toad joins Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach as meetable characters in the area. Previously, guests could only see a video version of Toad in Toadstool Café.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood welcomes Toad, a new walk-about character. (Universal Studios Hollywood)

Super Nintendo World, which officially opened in February, was a highly anticipated new addition to Universal Studios Hollywood.

The land’s main attraction, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” lets visitors enjoy a real-life game of Mario Kart. Riders will compete on Team Mario to defeat Bowser and his companions in an epic race across multiple fan-favorite tracks.

Riders will be able to collect coins and throw items throughout the race. The ride uses augmented reality technology and actual set pieces to imitate a race car driving along the track.

The immersive gaming-inspired attraction is the first Super Nintendo World to debut in the United States.

Universal Studios Japan was the first theme park to have a Super Nintendo World, which debuted in 2021.

Universal Studios Orlando is expected to have its own Super Nintendo World, which will be a part of the new Epic Universe area in 2025, theme park blogs have reported.