An undated photo of a the Universal Studios, Hollywood sign. (Unsplash)

Universal Studios, Hollywood, is inviting guests to celebrate the 4th of July with all-day festivities, including a nighttime fireworks show. The event is included in theme park admission, theme park officials announced.

Universal’s Independence Day celebration will feature live music, themed décor, a fireworks show, and more. Throughout the day, fan-favorite rides and attractions at Universal will also be open.

The fireworks show is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and includes familiar Universal-themed and patriotic music, theme park officials said.

More information about the event and ticket purchasing options are available on the theme park website.