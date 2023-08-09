Universal Studios Hollywood unveiled its full lineup for the 2023 Halloween Horror Nights events, which includes an “Evil Dead Rise” themed scare, Terror Tram and original haunted houses.

This year, brave park guests can encounter all sorts of ghosts, goblins and ghouls from popular video games, TV shows and movies, ranging from “Stranger Things 4” to “Chucky,”

These are the scary-themed experiences coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.

“The Last of Us”

“Stranger Things”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

“Evil Dead Rise”

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Holidayz in Hell

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be opened during Halloween Horror Nights as Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam the area looking for others to join the Dark Lord’s cause.

Spooky-themed food, drinks and merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the theme park.

Halloween Horror Nights festivities will be available on select nights until Oct. 31. Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online.