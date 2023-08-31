Universal Studios Hollywood is adding two new live entertainment shows to its Halloween Horror Nights lineup, which kicks off on Sept. 7.

In partnership with horror production company Blumhouse, known for films like “M3GAN,” “The Black Phone” and “The First Purge,” live shows based on the studio’s horror films will be coming to the theme park this Halloween season.

One of the new shows, “The Purge: Dangerous Waters,” will be based on the Purge horror films and follow the story of a politician and his entourage who escape to an island to avoid the purge only to find out that their “safe haven” has purgers on it, a news release said.

The show will take place at the WaterWorld venue inside the theme park and feature stunts, spectacular lighting, laser effects and more.

On the other hand, “Blumhouse: Behind the Screams” will take horror fans behind the scenes of horror movie selection at the production company.

The show will break the fourth wall and feature horror films like “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “The Exorcist: Believer,” “The Black Phone” and others.

Parkgoers brave enough to attend the event will also encounter other scary monsters at haunted houses and scare zones across the theme park.

This is the full lineup for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Scare Zones

“El Terror de las Momias”

“Toyz”

“Ghostz”

Haunted Houses and Experiences

“The Last of Us”

“Stranger Things”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

“Evil Dead Rise”

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Holidayz in Hell

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be opened during Halloween Horror Nights as Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam the area looking for others to join the Dark Lord’s cause.

Spooky-themed food, drinks and merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the theme park.

Halloween Horror Nights festivities will be available on select nights until Oct. 31. Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online.