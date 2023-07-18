Universal will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of City Walk with new limited-time food and merchandise offerings, along with a new nighttime display.

CityWalk opened to the public in 1993 and has since been a hub for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Guests can buy some of their favorite theme park merchandise before heading into the theme park, catch a movie or grab a quick bite to eat.

The area’s newest restaurant, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, will also be celebrating the shopping district’s major milestone with a new milkshake flavor.

The restaurant features unique milkshake creations, desserts and treats, and a full menu of brunch, lunch and dinner options.

A photo of the milkshakes offered ar Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Studios Hollywood. (KTLA)

Menu options include Nutella & banana crepes, pork belly sliders, southern fried chicken BLT, wild mushroom chicken risotto and more.

Almost every dish incorporates chocolate somehow, Universal officials told KTLA.

Guests can also choose unique milkshake flavors such as “Espresso Buzz,” “That’s Mint,” “Pineapple Upside Down,” and “Marshmallow Crisp.” More flavors are slated to roll out periodically.

The new restaurant has been compared to a real-life version of Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory.

During their dining experience, guests will be greeted by character ambassadors and world travelers Penelope and Jacques. The duo will roam around the restaurant and interact with guests during their visit.

For those who want to stay away from the sweet treats, other restaurants, such as Bubba Gump Shrimp and Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, also have extensive menus.

Other places like Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, VIVO Italian Kitchen and Voodoo Doughnut will also have new menu items for the 30th anniversary, theme park blog Laughing Place reported.

The celebratory festivities will be available until Aug. 31, theme park officials announced.