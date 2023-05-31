Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Jurassic Park” with new merchandise, food and activities in June, theme park officials announced.

During the weekend of June 9, fans of the original movie can see it again on the big screen at Universal Cinema AMC in CityWalk. The movie theater will show screenings of the original film for a limited time.

The theme park also plans to release exclusive anniversary merchandise.

Parkgoers can get an assortment of apparel ranging from clothing to collectible items to commemorate the 30th anniversary. The merchandise will be available at retail locations inside the park and CityWalk.

Jurassic-themed food and beverages will also be available at Jurassic Café, located next to the “Jurassic World – The Ride” in the theme park’s lower lot.

Guests can purchase Jurassic World-themed Boxed Water, an exclusive Jurassic Park 30th Anniversary “Wild Refresherrrr” Fanta Flavor, or an Amber Mojito, the park said in a news release.

The popular Isla Nu-Bar’s menu will also expand to include more “Jurassic Park” themed cocktails.

Similar celebrations for the movie’s 30th anniversary will also occur at Universal Orlando Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Jurassic Park debuted in theaters nationwide on June 11, 1993, and has earned over $1 billion at the box office from its initial theatrical release and re-releases.

The movie’s stature has continued to grow since its debut, even resulting in the “Jurassic World” franchise, with the latest film being “Jurassic World: Dominion.”