This article contains event spoilers.

Horror fans should “never go alone” to this Halloween event.

Halloween season officially began at Universal Studios Hollywood after the theme park kicked off its annual Halloween Horror Nights event Thursday evening.

This year, brave park guests can encounter all sorts of ghosts, goblins and ghouls from popular video games, TV shows and movies, ranging from “Stranger Things 4” to “Chucky.”

The theme park unveiled its complete lineup for this year’s Halloween event, including an “Evil Dead Rise” themed scare, Terror Tram and original haunted houses.

These are the scary-themed experiences guests can experience at Halloween Horror Nights:

“The Last of Us”

“Stranger Things”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

“Evil Dead Rise”

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America

Holidayz in Hell

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz

A Halloween Horror Night sign displayed outside of the Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood ( KTLA)

Characters from “US” roam the “Nope” movie set during the Terror Tram. (KTLA)

A scene from “Strangers Things” haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights. (KTLA)

A scene from “Strangers Things” haunted house at Halloween Horror Nights. (KTLA)

A monster pops out as guests ride the Terror Tram at Halloween Horror Nights. (KTLA)

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will also be open during Halloween Horror Nights as Death Eaters, a group of Voldemort’s most devoted followers, will roam the area looking for others to join the Dark Lord’s cause.

Spooky-themed food, drinks and merchandise will also be available for purchase throughout the theme park.

Halloween Horror Nights festivities will be available on select nights until Oct. 31. Tickets for the event are now on sale and can be purchased online.