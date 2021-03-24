‘These are people’: Protesters gather at Echo Park Lake to stop clearing of homeless encampment

Dozens of people gathered at Echo Park Lake Wednesday to rally against the city’s reported plans to clear the park of the homeless encampment there.

The number of tents at the park has swelled in recent months amid mass store and restaurant closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Near the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue, at one corner of the park, a crowd of people was gathering around 7 a.m. Wednesday to stop officials from forcing homeless individuals out.

Sky5 was overhead just after 8 a.m. as a group of people were marching along a nearby street and a crowd was still gathered at Glendale and Park. Within the crowd were people holding signs defending the local homeless population.

“These are people. And they are our neighbors,” said a woman named Ashley, who lives in the area. “The way we have treated this community is horrendous. These people deserve love and compassion… and we have the audacity to tell them to get out? Absolutely not.”

On social media, photos surfaced showing activists marching along Sunset Boulevard. Freelance journalist Sean Edwards posted images to Twitter showing dozens of people gathered outside the Echo Park office of City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the 13th District, which includes East Hollywood, Silver Lake and Echo Park.

O’Farrell has said he plans to close the park but did not say when, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. A source with direct knowledge of the process told the newspaper the city plans to fence off the park and clear it of the homeless encampment on Thursday.

However, the Times reported the source spoke on the condition of anonymity since plans for the park closure are being “tightly held” as they could inspire protests like those Wednesday.

News of the expected closure has spurred local activists into action. Outreach workers have been working to get some of the encampment’s residents into hotels, and on Wednesday, crowds gathered at the park in protest.

Meanwhile, some local residents and others have been vocal critics of the encampment. An online petition on Change.org titled “Save Echo Park Lake” places blame on O’Farrell and Mayor Eric Garcetti for the growing number of tents pitched along the perimeter of the lake.

“The city of Los Angeles and the local CD-13 politicians have abandoned the lake we paid $45 Million for,” the petition states, citing the costs of a renovation made years earlier.

The petition, which has 4,724 signatures of a 5,000 goal, describes the park as “virtually unusable” and states it is “becoming Skid Row.”

Local activists have spoken out about the city potentially forcibly removing individuals who have been living at the park, saying they are doing this while not offering enough solutions.

“You can’t just kick us out,” Jed Parriott, an organizer with homeless advocacy project Street Watch LA, told the Times. “Until you find and address the actual problems and actual solutions, I’m sorry, but we’re going to be here.”

Alicia, a local resident who was attending the protests with Ashley, said displacing people requires ensuring they actually have somewhere to go afterward, something she said isn’t being done.

“Permanent housing takes time, and there are people in this park that have been working with nonprofits to get into permanent housing, to get into safer places,” Alicia said.

“As of right now, there is no guarantee that when they take people out of the park -— if they do today — there is somewhere for them to go,” she said. “There is no guarantee that there is somewhere safe for every one of these people to go.”