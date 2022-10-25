Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home.

But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location.

Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with their overall safety rating.

Niche.com, a website that compiles rankings on everything from the best colleges in America to the best places to live and work, has gathered individual safety data for each town and neighborhood in Los Angeles County.

Topping the list is the town of Rolling Hills on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in southwest Los Angeles County.

Niche ranks Rolling Hills as one of the best places to live in California and says the Los Angeles suburb “offers residents a rural feel.” Most residents own their homes and there’s no shortage of coffee shops and parks, according to Niche.

Rolling Hills received an ‘A’ ranking on safety, with nary a single violent crime reported in the last several years. The crimes that do happen there, including burglaries and thefts, are significantly lower than the national average.

While only one area received the coveted ‘A’ grade, there are still plenty of towns and neighborhoods in the greater Los Angeles area with overall positive rankings.

These are the safest neighborhoods and towns in Los Angeles County, according to Niche:

Name Type Population Safety Grade (Value) Safety Grade

(Letter) Rolling Hills Town 1,513 4 A Avalon Town 3,731 3.33 B+ Beverlywood Neighborhood 10,687 3.33 B+ Hidden Hills Town 1,751 3.33 B+ Beverly Crest Neighborhood 15,109 3 B La Canada Flintridge Town 20,261 3 B La Habra Heights Town 6,574 3 B Palos Verdes Estates Town 13,434 3 B Porter Ranch Neighborhood 28,539 3 B San Marino Town 13,194 3 B Sierra Madre Town 10,932 3 B Arleta Neighborhood 36,800 2.66 B- Bel-Air Neighborhood 7,083 2.66 B- Bradbury Town 833 2.66 B- Brentwood Neighborhood 34,445 2.66 B- Century City Neighborhood 7,634 2.66 B- Chatsworth Neighborhood 54,876 2.66 B- Cheviot Hills Neighborhood 11,109 2.66 B- Chinatown Neighborhood 24,866 2.66 B- Culver City Town 39,169 2.66 B- Duarte Town 21,559 2.66 B- El Segundo Town 16,731 2.66 B- Elysian Valley Neighborhood 9,869 2.66 B- Encino Neighborhood 52,141 2.66 B- Hermosa Beach Town 19,539 2.66 B- Lake Balboa Neighborhood 27,578 2.66 B- Mission Hills Neighborhood 20,797 2.66 B- Mount Washington Neighborhood 17,093 2.66 B- Pacific Palisades Neighborhood 24,431 2.66 B- Palms Neighborhood 42,891 2.66 B- Pico-Robertson Neighborhood 19,787 2.66 B- Playa del Rey Neighborhood 13,716 2.66 B- Playa Vista Neighborhood 16,055 2.66 B- Rancho Palos Verdes Town 42,030 2.66 B- Rancho Park Neighborhood 7,455 2.66 B- San Gabriel Town 40,143 2.66 B- Sawtelle Neighborhood 44,734 2.66 B- Shadow Hills Neighborhood 17,102 2.66 B- Sherman Oaks Neighborhood 77,099 2.66 B- South Pasadena Town 25,661 2.66 B- Studio City Neighborhood 45,003 2.66 B- Sunland Neighborhood 20,556 2.66 B- Toluca Lake Neighborhood 10,688 2.66 B- Tujunga Neighborhood 30,889 2.66 B- Westchester Neighborhood 42,963 2.66 B- West Los Angeles Neighborhood 17,046 2.66 B- Windsor Square Neighborhood 8,039 2.66 B-

Plenty of neighborhoods received positive grades, but there are a few areas that scraped by with a ‘C,’ or even received a failing grade.

For a list of areas in Los Angeles County that received low safety grades, stay tuned.