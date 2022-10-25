Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home.

But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location.

Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with their overall safety rating.

Niche.com, a website that compiles rankings on everything from the best colleges in America to the best places to live and work, has gathered individual safety data for each town and neighborhood in Los Angeles County.

Topping the list is the town of Rolling Hills on the Palos Verdes Peninsula in southwest Los Angeles County.

Niche ranks Rolling Hills as one of the best places to live in California and says the Los Angeles suburb “offers residents a rural feel.” Most residents own their homes and there’s no shortage of coffee shops and parks, according to Niche.

Rolling Hills received an ‘A’ ranking on safety, with nary a single violent crime reported in the last several years. The crimes that do happen there, including burglaries and thefts, are significantly lower than the national average.

While only one area received the coveted ‘A’ grade, there are still plenty of towns and neighborhoods in the greater Los Angeles area with overall positive rankings.

These are the safest neighborhoods and towns in Los Angeles County, according to Niche:

NameTypePopulationSafety Grade (Value)Safety Grade
(Letter)
Rolling HillsTown1,5134A
AvalonTown3,7313.33B+
BeverlywoodNeighborhood10,6873.33B+
Hidden HillsTown1,7513.33B+
Beverly CrestNeighborhood15,1093B
La Canada FlintridgeTown20,2613B
La Habra HeightsTown6,5743B
Palos Verdes EstatesTown13,4343B
Porter RanchNeighborhood28,5393B
San MarinoTown13,1943B
Sierra MadreTown10,9323B
ArletaNeighborhood36,8002.66B-
Bel-AirNeighborhood7,0832.66B-
BradburyTown8332.66B-
BrentwoodNeighborhood34,4452.66B-
Century CityNeighborhood7,6342.66B-
ChatsworthNeighborhood54,8762.66B-
Cheviot HillsNeighborhood11,1092.66B-
ChinatownNeighborhood24,8662.66B-
Culver CityTown39,1692.66B-
DuarteTown21,5592.66B-
El SegundoTown16,7312.66B-
Elysian ValleyNeighborhood9,8692.66B-
EncinoNeighborhood52,1412.66B-
Hermosa BeachTown19,5392.66B-
Lake BalboaNeighborhood27,5782.66B-
Mission HillsNeighborhood20,7972.66B-
Mount WashingtonNeighborhood17,0932.66B-
Pacific PalisadesNeighborhood24,4312.66B-
PalmsNeighborhood42,8912.66B-
Pico-RobertsonNeighborhood19,7872.66B-
Playa del ReyNeighborhood13,7162.66B-
Playa VistaNeighborhood16,0552.66B-
Rancho Palos VerdesTown42,0302.66B-
Rancho ParkNeighborhood7,4552.66B-
San GabrielTown40,1432.66B-
SawtelleNeighborhood44,7342.66B-
Shadow HillsNeighborhood17,1022.66B-
Sherman OaksNeighborhood77,0992.66B-
South PasadenaTown25,6612.66B-
Studio CityNeighborhood45,0032.66B-
SunlandNeighborhood20,5562.66B-
Toluca LakeNeighborhood10,6882.66B-
TujungaNeighborhood30,8892.66B-
WestchesterNeighborhood42,9632.66B-
West Los AngelesNeighborhood17,0462.66B-
Windsor SquareNeighborhood8,0392.66B-

Plenty of neighborhoods received positive grades, but there are a few areas that scraped by with a ‘C,’ or even received a failing grade.

For a list of areas in Los Angeles County that received low safety grades, stay tuned.