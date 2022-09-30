Now that it’s officially October, it’s time to throw on your favorite cable knit sweater, grab a pumpkin spice latte and get ready to scream the night away.

If you’re looking for ghostly haunts to scare the daylights out of you, Los Angeles has a scary amount of options to choose from.

These events aren’t for the faint of heart, so ditch the kids and certified scaredy cats safely at home.

Universal Studios – Halloween Horror Nights

Blending the best of Halloween and film-quality sets, fans return to this beloved event every year to enjoy new and classic mazes. This year features eight haunted houses, plenty of scare zones and the must-do Terror Tram tour.

Step into the frightening worlds of “The Weekend: After Hours Nightmare” featuring the Grammy Award-winning artist, an homage to the 1973 John Carpenter classic “Halloween,” the twisted minds behind “The Horrors of Blumhouse,” a marquee of classic Halloween monsters and more.

The Basement – A Live Escape Room Experience

Put your detective skills to the test while escaping a house filled with horror and possibly a cannibalistic serial killer. Four different rooms include a creepy elevator shaft, a haunted courtyard, a spine-chilling basement and a sinister study.

The 17th Door

This fully immersive maze takes visitors into a haunted penitentiary filled with the most twisted inmates beyond imagination. Those who safely escape the clutches of evil that lurks within won’t leave without a scratch.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The iconic Griffith Park hayride returns, shuttling brave souls into the spooky woods of Midnight Falls. Guests can enjoy a town square featuring food trucks, shops, mazes, terrifying live performances and much more.

Delusion

This unique interactive theater experience transports guests back in time to the era of cults in 1970s America. Taking over a centuries-old mansion in Pomona, guests delve into the disturbing clutches of a looming cult while working to save future victims from doom.

Knott’s Scary Farm

The Peanuts-filled theme park completely transforms when night falls, taken over by terrifying haunts and undead monsters. Featuring plenty of mazes and scare zones with over 1,000 performers lurking in every corner, those looking for a different kind of scream can also catch a coaster or two while there.