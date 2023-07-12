If you’ve gone outside in the past day or two, you know how hot it is.

By this weekend, you may be missing the midweek temperatures.

The National Weather Service said that beginning Thursday, a “long-duration heat wave” will hit inland areas, “spreading into the valleys closer to the coast by Friday.”

“Highs will peak between 100 to 110 degrees, and possibly up to 115 degrees, hottest over the LA County interior,” the NWS added.

Specifically, interior areas will see their temperatures peak Friday to Monday with highs between 100 and 113 degrees and lows in the 70s and 80s.

KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo displays some of the high temperatures the Inland Empire is likely to see on July 12, 2023.

In coastal valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains, temperatures will be between 90 and 105 between Friday and Sunday. In that time period, the heat will extend into the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, as well as valleys in Ventura County.

Residents are encouraged to stay out of the heat, stay hydrated and take care with fireworks, lawn equipment and anything else that could spark a fire.