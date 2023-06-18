Some people love dad jokes, some people hate them and some people secretly love them, but pretend to hate them. For Father’s Day, a new study by betting.us revealed the most popular dad jokes in the United States, why fathers use, reuse, and re-reuse popular dad jokes, and how their partners and kids really feel about them.

Whether it’s a corny joke, quip, or phrase, dad jokes are pretty common across the U.S. According to the study, “Hi Hungry, I’m dad” is the most common dad joke used across the country. “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” is the next most common dad saying, followed by “Back in my day” as the third-most common dad-ism, which also happens to be the most popular in California.

Many kids have fallen victim to the embarrassment that comes from corny dad jokes, but many dads across the country take pride in making their kids laugh.

More than one in three dads say they tell dad jokes because they make their kids laugh while 23% say it’s their fatherly duty and 15% say they tell jokes because it annoys their kids.

While kids may suffer from dad-ism annoyances, moms’ votes were split nearly in half with 51% of moms saying they secretly enjoy it when their husbands annoy their kids with dad jokes.

According to moms, “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes” is the single dad-ism that they find most annoying, which according to the study, is the second most common dad saying.

The study also revealed stereotypes about dads that are actually true. More than half of the survey participants said that taking naps at inopportune times is the most widely true dad stereotype out there.

In addition to taking naps as the worst times, more than 33% of all American dads also share habits including refusing to read instructions, repeating stories over and over and hogging the remote control, all of which were found to be true stereotypes by the study.