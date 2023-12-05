A new study has found that wasabi, the spicy green condiment often served with sushi, may improve your memory.

The main bioactive compound in wasabi, 6-MSITC, is already known to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, and previous research showed positive effects on the cognitive functions of middle-aged adults.

Recently, researchers at Japan’s Tohoku University studied 72 healthy adults over 60 by giving them either a supplement containing 6-MSITC or a placebo over 12 weeks.

Researchers said those who took the supplements showed “significant improvement in working and episodic memory performances” over those who were given the placebo.

In this picture taken on January 16, 2020, Mizuho Iwai, an apprentice at Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant, grinds wasabi at the restaurant in Tokyo. (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

No significant improvements were found with other cognitive functions.

“We knew from earlier animal studies that wasabi conferred health benefits,” lead researcher Rui Nouchi told CBS News. “But what really surprised us was the dramatic change. The improvement was really substantial.”

The researchers believe 6-MSITC, or 6-Methylsulfinylhexyl isothiocyanate, reduces oxidants and inflammation in the hippocampus, a lower area of the brain that plays a major role in learning and memory, which may protect against brain damage and enhance neural functions.

In this picture taken on November 24, 2020, a woman removes leaves from a wasabi root at a farm in Ikadaba in the city of Izu, Shizuoka prefecture. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Wasabi is a Japanese horseradish that is typically ground into a paste. According to historical records, Japanese people have been adding it to various dishes for over a thousand years.

The research was published in the journal Nutrients.