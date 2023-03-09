Three Mexican nationals were arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills and have now been charged with violating federal drug laws.

According to the affidavit, Florencio Camacho Allan, Gerardo Gaixola-Patino and Alex Valdez Oroz, all natives of Sinaloa, Mexico, met with two buyers at an El Segundo restaurant on Tuesday to discuss a 10,000-fentanyl pill sale to be followed by a deal for one million pills.

It is alleged that Allan and Gaixola-Patino went to the parking lot and sold 10,000 fentanyl pills to the buyers for $7,500 while Oroz remained in the vehicle.

Afterwards, the suspects left the restaurant under law enforcement surveillance, and Allan allegedly later confirmed with one of the buyers that they were interested in doing the one million pill deal later that day, according to the report.

Law enforcement officials located the pills and conducted a traffic stop on the white Volkswagen Jetta that was reportedly being driven by the suspects at an El Monte hotel.

Authorities allegedly found approximately one million fentanyl pills in the car’s body and trunk and subsequently arrested the three suspects.

Allan, Gaixola-Patino and Oroz are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and if convicted would face a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.