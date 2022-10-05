Three men facing charges after a smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store. (@Streetpeopleofbeverlyhills)

Three Long Beach men are facing charges for a multi-million dollar smash-and-grab robbery of a Beverly Hills jewelry store in March.

The three suspects — Jimmy Lee Vernon III, 31, Ladell Tharpe, 37 and Deshon Bell, 20 — are facing two charges including conspiracy and interference with commerce by robbery.

If convicted, they could face a maximum of up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.

Police say on March 23, the suspects, along with other co-conspirators, drove three vehicles from Long Beach to the Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills store in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

Police say the men exited their cars and smashed the store’s exterior glass cases stealing about $2.6 million worth of jewelry. The masked thieves used axes, sledgehammers and crowbars during the destruction.

The men ran out of the store to a nearby alley where they ditched a vehicle that was stolen out of Long Beach four days earlier.

In total, the suspects allegedly stole around 20 watches, 19 bracelets, eight rings, seven pairs of earrings, four necklaces and a pair of obelisks.

During the robbery, one suspect’s cell phone fell out of their pocket while smashing the store window which was later found by police.

Two days after the robbery, another suspect posted an Instagram picture containing, “large stacks of money and a message praising his ‘robbery gang.’”

Arraignment hearings for the suspects are scheduled later this month.

“A juvenile, who is not charged in the federal indictment, also was arrested in connection with the robbery, and is charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with commercial burglary,” according to court documents.”

Both the FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department investigated this case.