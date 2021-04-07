Tiger Woods won’t be cited for speeding in Palos Verdes area crash

The cause of Tiger Woods’ crash was determined to be due to excessive speed and an inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway, authorities announced Wednesday, adding that there were no signs of impairment.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Lomita Sheriff’s Captain James Powers provided updates regarding the February 23 crash during a press conference on Wednesday.

Villanueva stated that no citations were issued not because of preferential treatment — as some had speculated — but due to the fact that there was no evidence he could have been texting or under the influence.

Prior to the crash, it was estimated that Woods was traveling at speeds between 84 to 87 miles per hour, and ending at 75 miles per hour when he crashed into a tree on on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Their primary concern at the end of the collision was Woods’ safety, Villanuava said.

“And without the signs of impairment, we don’t get to the point where we can actually author a search warrant and develop the probable cause to get that and execute that search warrant,” Villanueva said.

Powers echoed Villanueva’s statements, explaining there was no indication that Woods was intoxicated during the collision.

“There was no odor of alcohol. There were no open containers in a vehicle. And there were no narcotics or any evidence of medication in the vehicle or on his person,” Powers said. “Due to his injuries and the traumatic nature of his injuries, it would not be appropriate to do any type of field sobriety test.”

Woods’ phone records were not searched since there was no evidence he was texting or distracted while driving, according to Powers.

“We did not seek a warrant because there was no indication for us to do so. And so based on all the facts, there was no evidence of any impairment or intoxication,” Powers said.

Additionally, Power said the act of speeding has to be witnessed by a law enforcement officer in order for a citation to be issued.

“It is a solo traffic collision,” Villanueva said. “We are not going to issue a citation for an infraction not in a peace officer’s presence. That would apply to everybody.”