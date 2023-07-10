Hundreds of boaters parade on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Aug. 22, 2020. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images)

You might have heard about the social media trend called “boat jumping” over the past couple of weeks.

The challenge, which supposedly involves jumping off a fast-moving boat, was featured prominently in the media around and after the July 4 holiday celebrations.

It even garnered a segment on NBC’s “Today” show, among other large platforms.

Contrary to reports, however, this scary stunt seems to be based on more fiction than fact, according to KTLA sister station WIAT.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated Monday that no recent drownings have been tied to jumping off of a fast-moving boat, despite the attestations of Rescue Squad Capt. Jim Dennis of Childersburg, Alabama.

“Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok,” officials wrote.

Dennis had claimed four people have died in the past six months due to the social media challenge after they jumped from a boat. He said that individuals “literally broke their neck” and drowned.

However, state officials have not recorded a death of someone jumping from a moving boat since 2021. A similar situation also occurred in 2020, but “both fatalities cannot be linked to TikTok,” officials said.