A North Carolina man’s patience earned him what amounted to a personal, charted flight to his destination on Sunday.

Phil Stringer’s flight from Oklahoma City to Charlotte, North Carolina got delayed due to maintenance issues. Instead of hopping onto another flight like the other passengers, he decided to wait it out.

The result: he had the entire plane to himself.

Phil Stringer documented his “private” flight on TikTok. June 2023 (phil.stringer)

In a TikTok video, Stringer recorded himself boarding the empty flight and chatting with the amused and “amazing” flight crew.

“They pulled them from the hotel to come do this flight for one person,” he noted.

His video shows the flight crew going through their pre-flight routine as usual and posing for photos with Stringer.

“18-hour delay turned this flight into a private party! ✈️🥳 Watch how the amazing crew and I made the most of it!”