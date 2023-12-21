It turns out love, or a fling, does cost a thing.

Tinder is offering an invite-only subscription for people wanting to see the app’s so-called most sought-after profiles.

However, it will cost you a pretty penny.

The exclusive membership is called Tinder Select and will run you $499 a month.

Subscribers can also turn off ads and message other users without even matching them first online.

People you like on the app will be able to see an unblurred photo of you in their Likes You grid, even if they don’t have a Gold or Platinum subscription.

You profile also “remains prioritized” on their Likes You grid for a week.

Those who are interested need to apply here, as well as meet a strict set of criteria, which are as follows:

Have 5 Interests

Have 4 pictures

Have a bio of min. 15 characters

Indicate a relationship goal

Be Photo Verified

The company says less than one percent of people will be able to get the subscription to “ensure you receive the most exclusive experience possible.”

Tinder Select also allows members to test out new special features before other members as well.

The app does have other price-based tiers that won’t set you back half a grand.

Tinder Plus costs $7.99 a month, Tinder Gold is $24.99 a month and Tinder Platinum costs $29.99 per month.

For those who believe money can’t buy them love.

The basic Tinder tier is free.

