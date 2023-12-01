It’s finally here, Orange County. On Friday, toll lanes on the 405 Freeway opened, providing what officials say is a faster option for those willing to pay and less congestion for those who aren’t.

“The Express Lanes benefit all who drive on the I-405, even those who don’t drive in the Express Lanes. Drive times on the regular lanes will be reduced because space will be freed up by those who choose to use the Express Lanes,” the Orange County Transportation Authority said on the project’s website.

The lanes, which run from Long Beach to Costa Mesa, uses electronic tolling, requiring drivers to have a FasTrak transponder. The actual cost to drivers will fluctuate based on what time it is, the day of the week and the direction of travel, something officials call “congestion management pricing,” according to OCTA.

“Congestion management pricing is designed to optimize express lanes traffic at free-flow speeds,” OCTA said. “To accomplish this OCTA monitors hourly traffic volumes. Tolls are increased when traffic volumes consistently reach a trigger point where traffic flow can become unstable. If traffic drops below the optimal traffic volume, tolls are lowered to encourage usage.”

According to the Orange County Register, that pricing tops out at $9.95 for a Friday afternoon commute headed north, but “OCTA officials said drivers on average will pay $3 to travel the entire 14 miles on the express lanes.”

While the lanes are now open, the work is not yet done.

“Crews will be working through the spring to finish installing lighting for the bridges and landscaping next to the freeway,” the Register reported. “Construction has already finished on the 18 bridges spanning the freeway, as well as ramps and walls.”