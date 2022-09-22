Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeking to identify man found in Torrance on Sept. 13, 2022. (Harbor-UCLA Medical Center)

UCLA medical staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance.

The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.”

No identification was found on the man or among his belongings, staff say.

He is described as a Caucasian male in his late 50s, with blue eyes and grey/white hair. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 202 pounds.

He was found with a “well-groomed mustache and goatee” while wearing brown/black eyeglasses, size 10 black Nike Air Max shoes, a gold/silver bracelet, a gold ring, a multicolor beaded necklace and a black/brown watch.

Staff say he has a slim build with no tattoos and was carrying an orange comb with him at the time.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center at 424-306-4573.