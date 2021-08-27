Torrance officer charged with excessive force for 2018 police shooting

A Torrance police officer is being charged with excessive force in connection with a non-fatal police shooting that occurred in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said in a statement Friday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2018 when David Chandler Jr. and other officers responded to the call of a woman who said her grandson had broken a rear sliding glass door at her residence.

Police were unable to locate the man and left, but officers responded again once the man returned to the home.

The man was allegedly holding a knife and as he walked away from officers. Chandler fired multiple rounds at him as he walked away, and Chandler’s partner fired once, the DA’s office said.

Chandler is being charged with one felony count of assault because he continued shooting at the man who was walking away, according to prosecutors.

He is one of over a dozen Torrance police officers that are under investigation for exchanging racist, homophobic and transphobic text messages in recent years, according to two officials with knowledge of the investigation, the L.A. Times reported.

“Excessive force by law enforcement authorities breeds mistrust in our communities,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “Police officers must work within the same laws they are sworn to uphold.”

A date for Chandler’s arraignment has yet to be set.

The case remains under investigation by the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.