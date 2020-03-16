Torrington man charged with threatening to kill congressman Adam Schiff

A Torrington man has been charged with threatening to kill U.S. Representative Adam Schiff of California, officials said Monday.

Robert M. Phelps, 62, was charged in a federal criminal complaint with threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and with making interstate threats, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Phelps was arrested Friday and subsequently released on a $25,000 bond, officials said.

On Nov. 12, 2019, the congressman’s office received a threatening message through a meeting request entry form on its official website.

The message allegedly included the statement “…I want to kill you with my bare hands and smash your…face in,” according to the DA’s office.

In response to the preferred days of the week for the meeting request, Phelps apparently wrote, “Measure your Coffin day.”

Court documents alleged that investigators interviewed Phelps at his home on Dec. 4, 2019, and confirmed that he had sent the threatening message.

If convicted as charged, Phelps faces a maximum 15 years in prison, the DA’s office said.

Schiff served as House chairman in President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry earlier this year. It was not made clear if the threat was related to Schiff’s role in the proceedings.