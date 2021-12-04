Tour these ‘Licorice Pizza’ filming locations all over the San Fernando Valley

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ is the fun and weird story of teenage love in 1970’s San Fernando Valley. KTLA’s Andy Riesmeyer went searching for (and found!) many of the filming locations used in the production of the film.
- Catch the movie at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood. Right now, it’s the only place you can see it in LA. A nationwide release is scheduled for Christmas.
- Next door, the team behind the film has opened a pop-up based on Fat Bernie’s Pinball Palace in the movie.
- A stretch of the West End Arts District in Chatsworth was transformed to the 1970’s for the film. Fat Bernies is actually located in an arts-and-crafts store called My Creative Outlet. 21758 Devonshire St. Chatsworth, CA
- The actual Tail o’ the Cock restaurant was located at Coldwater and Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, but closed in the 1980’s. The film recreated the eatery at the Van Nuys Golf Course. Exteriors and interiors, including the motorcycle sequence, were both shot here. While the inside of the restaurant is still decorated from the film, it is only available for filming and not currently open to the public. 6550 Odessa Ave, Van Nuys, CA
- Though it was not in the movie, Smoke House in Burbank shares a lot of the old-school steak, potato and martini vibes of classic valley establishments like Tail o’ the Cock. 4420 Lakeside Dr, Burbank, CA
- The El Portal Theater makes an appearance in the film, screening the 1973 James Bond film, Live and let Die. 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, CA
- The protagonists spend a great deal of time running together (and towards each other) in the film. One of the sweeter moments takes place in front of the radio towers in the field just off Coldwater and Burbank Blvd. in Valley Glen.
- See classic valley memories including neon signs, vintage cars and much more at the Valley Relics Musuem at the Van Nuys Airport. 7900 Balboa Blvd. Van Nuys, CA.
This segment aired Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.