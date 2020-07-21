Harmful algae bloom found at Big Bear Lake prompts water warning for visitors, dog owners

Green material found floating near the surface of parts of Big Bear Lake has left officials warning visitors and dog owners to stay away from some water areas to avoid getting sick.

The harmful algal bloom was identified near the shore at Mallard Lagoon and at the eastern end of Big Bear Lake at Standfield Cutoff, officials from the State Water Resources Control Board and Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board said on Tuesday.

The algal bloom was described as “bright to dull-green material near the water surface or floating, sometimes resembling spilled paint,” officials said in a news release.

Toxins were also detected at Boulder Bay and North Shore Landing. Officials advised recreational water users and dog owners to stay away from any discolored water across the lake, floating algal material and scum in the water until further notice.

Officials said fish caught at the lake near Mallard Lagoon should not be eaten until the advisory is lifted, but fillets from fish caught at other locations around the lake are safe to be consumed.

The algal bloom conditions in Big Bear Lake can change rapidly, officials said, as the flow of surface water and wind may “mix, move, or concentrate the bloom into different areas of the lake.”

The recommendations were made after water samples were collected earlier in the month and remain effective until lifted by state officials.