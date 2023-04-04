A windy Monday left trees down and residents displaced across Southern California on Monday, and more damage is possible Tuesday, though the gales are expected to lessen as the day goes on.

In Sherman Oaks, a tree fell onto a Sunnyslope Avenue apartment building on Monday, forcing temporary evacuations.

As of Tuesday morning, officials worried that several more trees could be felled by strong gusts or have branches fall onto residences.

In the 9800 block of Workman Avenue in Temple City, another tree fell Monday night, crushing power lines and cutting off service to several neighbors.

The National Weather Service said the breezy winds are expected to remain through Tuesday, especially in mountain and desert areas.