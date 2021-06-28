Triple-digit temperatures expected in SoCal as monsoonal thunderstorms loom

Sweltering heat will continue to bake Southern California this week as monsoonal thunderstorms loom on the horizon, bringing the potential for dangerous lightning strikes, forecasters said.

High temperatures are anticipated throughout the region and are likely to peak Monday before tapering off later in the week, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.

Most of the region is still under excessive heat warnings, and temperatures in several cities are expected to climb into the triple digits Monday, including Cathedral City (114), Hemet (106), Cuyama (103), Santa Clarita (102) and Riverside (101).

The weather service says downtown Los Angeles will reach 84 degrees Monday, while the high in Anaheim is expected to be 86 and Burbank likely will hit 94. The coastal area should be cooler, with temperatures in the mid-70s, forecasters said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Another round of dangerous heat expected on Monday with widespread triple digit temps for the mountains, deserts, and interior valleys. Antelope Valley expected to top the 110 degree mark. Heat warnings and advisories remain in effect. #LAheat #LAWeather #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/8L7grjQMsQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 28, 2021

Threat of monsoon tstms return to SW Calif Tue-Thu. Main risk over the mtns/deserts, with a slight chance of storms for coasts/valleys. Anyone planning outdoor activities should monitor this situation closely, especially in the mountains and deserts. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/UBKmv4dmkq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 27, 2021