Triple-digit temperatures returning to parts of SoCal midweek

Southern California is in for another heat wave, with temperatures forecast to reach the triple digits in the valleys midweek.

A high-pressure system over much of the state along with some offshore flow will drive temperatures well above the seasonal average from Tuesday to Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The heat will peak on Wednesday and Thursday.

Beaches can expect highs between 78 F to 88 F, valleys and inland coastal areas from 90 F to 100 F, the Antelope Valley between 88 F to 94 F, and the mountains from 75 F to 90 F. Lower desert communities should brace for highs near the 110s, according to NWS.

The forecast prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to remind residents Sunday that L.A. County beaches remain closed.

The region’s coast has been off limits since last weekend, when the first heat wave of the season came. Many flocked to Orange County instead, triggering a state-mandated closure of the county’s beaches and ongoing legal action from Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and Dana Point.

