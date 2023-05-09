Tucker Carlson has announced his return to broadcasting, though it won’t be on television.

Instead, Carlson is bringing his show to Twitter.

In an announcement posted to the social media platform Tuesday afternoon, Carlson excoriated the news industry as peddling in “at the most basic level … a lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind.”

Carlson added that the news business has limits, “and if you bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it.”

“That’s not a guess; it’s guaranteed,” he added.

Carlson was likely referring to his April 24 dismissal from Fox News, which reached a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems after the company claimed Carlson and others aired falsehoods, including that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Carlson, who was fired from Fox News on April 24, said he turned to Twitter because it’s the only place left that “allows free speech.”

“Starting soon, we’ll be bringing a new version of the show we’ve been doing for the past six and a half years to Twitter … We’re just grateful to be here. Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others. See you soon.”

Since his firing, some of Carlson’s private messages have been revealed, including that he called a female Fox executive the c-word.

He also said that a group of Trump supporters beating up a protester were wrong in that their methods were “not how white men fight.”